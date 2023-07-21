Shift cheetahs, don’t make it prestige issue: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

Noting that the death of 40 per cent of cheetahs trans-located from South Africa and Namibia to the Kuno National Park in less than one year didn’t present a good picture, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre not to make it a prestige issue and explore the possibility of shifting them to different sanctuaries.

“What is the problem? Is the climate not suited or is there anything else. Eight deaths have died out of 20 Cheetah. Last week, there were two deaths. Why are you making it a prestige issue?” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asked.

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed affidavit explaining the reasons behind the deaths. “Please take some positive steps,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the Centre. Bhati said the Centre was about to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for the death of the animals and sought an opportunity to submit a detailed affidavit describing the circumstances surrounding each cheetah death. Terming it a prestigious project for the country, she said the authorities were taking all necessary steps to prevent further deaths.

Transfer them irrespective of state or govt

Instead of putting them at one place, you should look for possibilities of transferring them to other sanctuaries irrespective of the state or government. SC

