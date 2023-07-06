Shinde CM till 2024, assure BJP and Shiv Sena, accuse opposition of ‘creating confusion’

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 6

Days after the mega political earthquake in Maharashtra, the state continues to make the headlines thanks to the aftershocks of the impact. More so, even though the split was in the Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), speculations were around the future of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—the star of Shiv Sena’ split last year that led to the formation of his government with BJP as a partner.

The buzz intensified on Wednesday after he “skipped” official functions in Nagpur to return to Mumbai because of unrest and disgruntlement in his side of the Shiv Sena over Ajit Pawar joining NDA and getting key portfolios in his government in the bargain. What followed were public statements by leaders of both BJP and Shiv Sena, accusing opposition leaders of “creating confusion” along with assurances that Shinde will remain the CM till 2024.

After the NCP split, Uddhav Thackeray-faction leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Shinde may be replaced in the coming days. As Shinde closeted with party leaders on Wednesday, speculations were rife that he was resigning as the CM.

The main reason behind the buzz was the relationship between him and his deputy—BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, the former CM. Though some observers believe that Ajit Pawar had been brought in not just to punish Uddhav Thackeray but also to “cut down” Shinde to size, they say the BJP will never take the “risk” of removing him with less than a year to go for the Lok Sabha elections.

This even though many in the BJP believethat Shinde will be an “untested” elementin the elections.

Sena and BJP assure all is well

Dismissing speculations, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused opposition parties of “creating confusion regarding Shinde”, asserting that he will continue at the top post in the state till 2024

“All our senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have already said that Eknath Shinde will remain CM. He is doing a good job for the state. Opposition parties are creating confusion,” Bawankule was quoted as saying amid reports of strained relationship between Shinde and Fadnavis.

Reacting to speculations about discomfort among Shiv Sena MLAs with the induction of Ajit Pawar, Shinde’s side also clarified that he was not stepping down.

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that no leader was unhappy and all MLAs had full faith in Shinde’s leadership. After the meeting at Shinde’s residence Varsha, Sena leaderUday Samant said the gathering was regarding the upcoming session of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly.

“There is no displeasure among our MLAs, we all have faith in Eknath Shinde and speculationsregarding his resignation are false. We have complete faith in the CM and the decision to bring NCP into the alliance was taken after informing him. Devendra Fadnavis has already made it clear that the upcoming elections will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde,” he was quoted as saying.

Samant said the three coalition partners—BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP—will together sort out all issues. “Together, we have set a target to win at least 45 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections”, he said

Then why the speculations

On Wednesday Shinde cut short his visit to Nagpur and skipped the functions attended by President Murmu to participate in a meeting in Mumbai with his MLAs, who were said to be unhappy with the induction of Pawar.

According to the reports Shinde assured them that he would remain CM and that they should focus on building the party and winning the upcoming elections. Apparently he also ticked off those who have been suggesting that it was the time to “return” home to Shiv Sena.

