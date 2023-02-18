Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

New Delhi, February 17
Delivering a severe blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued its final order allotting the name “Shiv Sena” and its poll symbol “bow and arrow” to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde described the EC verdict as the “victory of truth and people, as well as the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray”. Uddhav Thackeray, however, said the Shinde faction had “stolen” the bow and arrow symbol and people would avenge the theft.
The order, which was unanimously issued by the three-member commission, allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name “Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)” and the “flaming torch” poll symbol which was given to it in an interim order last year for the Assembly bypolls in the state.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav lamented that there was no democracy left in India.
Echoing his views, Sanjay Raut termed the commission’s decision as the “murder of democracy” and said his party would “go to the people”.
The Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray.
