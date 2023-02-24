Shinde govt result of SC orders, claims Uddhav bloc

New Delhi, February 23
The formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was a “direct and inevitable result” of two orders of the Supreme Court that “disturbed” the mutual balance between judicial and legislative organs of the state, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena alleged on Thursday.
“The formation of a new government on June 30, 2022 was the direct and inevitable result of two orders by the Supreme Court. By June 27, 2022, order, this court gave a negative injunction by not allowing the Deputy Speaker to decide the pending disqualification petitions and, by order dated June 29, 2022, a positive order was passed allowing the trust vote to be held on June 30, 2022,” senior counsel AM Singhvi, representing the Thackeray camp, told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...