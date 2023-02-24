Shinde govt result of SC orders, claims Uddhav bloc

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

The formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was a “direct and inevitable result” of two orders of the Supreme Court that “disturbed” the mutual balance between judicial and legislative organs of the state, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena alleged on Thursday.

“The formation of a new government on June 30, 2022 was the direct and inevitable result of two orders by the Supreme Court. By June 27, 2022, order, this court gave a negative injunction by not allowing the Deputy Speaker to decide the pending disqualification petitions and, by order dated June 29, 2022, a positive order was passed allowing the trust vote to be held on June 30, 2022,” senior counsel AM Singhvi, representing the Thackeray camp, told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.