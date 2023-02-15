'Shining example of coop': PM, Biden on aircraft deal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

The PM expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains. The leaders welcome the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both nations.

The PM also invited Boeing and other US firms to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India. “The two leaders welcome the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies held recently in Washington DC and express a desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, defence and other spheres,” a statement said.

The leaders also agreed to bolster the vibrant and mutually beneficial people-to-people ties. PM Modi and President Biden agreed to remain in contact during India’s G20 presidency to ensure its success, the statement said, describing the conversation as “warm and productive”.