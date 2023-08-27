 'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

ISRO Chairman S Somanath explains working of Chandrayaan-3 to PM Narendra Modi, who met scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 26

In a bid to mark the Indian footprints on the moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the touchdown site on the lunar soil of Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 mission will be called “Shiv Shakti”.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🔍What's new here?

Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM

— ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023

Modi, who flew directly to Bengaluru this morning from Athens to compliment the ISRO scientists on their success in accomplishing the unprecedented feat of soft landing on the lunar south pole, also named the point where the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s lander had crashed in 2019 as “Tiranga”.

2 goals achieved

  • The ISRO has said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives had been achieved, while the third — onsite scientific experiments — was underway.
  • Demonstration of a soft landing on lunar surface and rover roving on the moon had been accomplished, it says, , adding all payloads are performing normally.

It was decided the crash site would be given a name after success in soft landing on the lunar surface was achieved with another mission, Modi said. The naming of the two points pushed up the number of lunar sites having association with India to three. The site, upon which the moon impact probe (MIP) was dropped by India’s first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, was earlier named “Jawahar Point” after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. The Shiv Shakti point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari,” the PM said.

“In the success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, our women scientists, the country’s Nari Shakti, have played a big role,” PM Modi further noted, adding: “Shiv Shakti point will bear witness to the scientific and philosophical thinking of India.”

Modi said the Tiranga point would serve as an inspiration for every effort that India made and remind countrymen that failure was not the end.

The PM also announced that August 23, the day of the soft landing of Vikram on the moon, would be commemorated as ‘National Space Day’. The day would celebrate the spirit of science, technology and innovation and give inspiration to Indians for all time to come, said PM Modi.

The PM, who was addressing ISRO scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru, said from being a third-world country, India had now emerged as the fifth largest economy.

“From the journey from third row to the first row, vital role has been played by ISRO,” the PM, said rhyming “ISRO” with “row”.

In an emotional note, the PM said while he was physically in South Africa on August 23 (to attend the BRICS summit), his mind was focused on the landing by Vikram slated to take place that day. He said meeting the scientists who scripted the success story of Chandrayaan-3, he was gripped by feeling of intense happiness that one experienced only on rare occasions.

The PM urged the younger generation to come forward to scientifically prove the astronomical formulas found in ancient Indian scriptures. “It is important for our heritage as well as for the advancement of science,” he added, while urging students across the country to take part in a quiz competition on the Chandrayaan mission organised by MyGov from September 1.

New moonwalk video

ISRO on Saturday released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface.

#Chandrayaan #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

2
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

3
Haryana Vikram Sarabhai space Centre exam

Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

6
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

7
Nation

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

10
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Will support TB patients, says IAF

DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme