Shivakumar fears rejection of papers

Bengaluru, April 20

In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh on Thursday entered the fray from the Kanakapura segment, where his elder brother and state chief DK Shivakumar is the party’s candidate.

According to several Congress functionaries, Suresh filed his papers as a “back-up plan” in the event of the nomination of Shivakumar getting rejected.

While Suresh called it a “precautionary measure”, Shivakumar said it's part of Congress’ own calculations, as he alleged a certain conspiracy by the BJP.

Suresh told the media, “I’m a voter from Kanakapura, and I should be contesting from there. That is the direction from our party president and AICC leaders. We are hearing about certain conspiracies, so as a precautionary measure I have filed my nomination.”

Questioned as to what kind of conspiracy, he said, “There are chances for anything to happen. BJP people have an eye fixed on Shivakumar. They cannot do anything to him by getting public support as people of Kanakapura won’t support them. What the BJP is doing against Opposition parties using wrong means you have been seeing. So as a precautionary measure, I have filed a nomination.”

Pointing out that “every day cases are coming up” against him and his brother in the courts, the MP said, “Four to five days ago too we got a notice from the Income Tax department from Chennai, asking for personal appearance. We have said we will come after the election, and for now we will not be able to come as we have election responsibilities.” — PTI