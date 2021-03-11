Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says nephew’s SP ignored party veteran

Yadav’s jail visit follows a recent meeting of Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, an SP ally, with Khan’s family in Rampur

Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says nephew’s SP ignored party veteran

Shivpal Singh Yadav. File photo

PTI

Sitapur (UP), April 22

Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday accused his nephew Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party of not taking up the jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s cause and said he would soon put the matter before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president targeted the Samajwadi Party soon after meeting Khan at the district jail here, a day after he dared Akhilesh Yadav to throw him out of the SP legislature party if he thought he was with the ruling BJP.

When reporters waiting for the PSPL leader outside the jail asked him if he was with Khan or Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “I am with Azam and Azam is with me.” Shivpal Yadav won the recent assembly polls on an SP ticket but has signalled his growing closeness to the BJP after the results, even meeting Adityanath once.

The senior Yadav said it was unfortunate that the SP is not helping a founder of the party.

The Azam Khan camp has expressed unhappiness with Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he has been ignoring the jailed leader and the Muslim community though it voted for the SP.

“He is the senior-most leader in the UP Assembly, 10-time MLA and has served as a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A man of such stature has not been helped by his own party,” Yadav said after the prison visit that lasted over an hour.

He said the Azam Khan issue should have been raised in the Lok Sabha in the past under the leadership of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who he claimed has a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said it was unfortunate that the SP has not agitated for Khan.

Yadav said he will seek time with Adityanath to place the Azam Khan issue before him.

“If he is saint-hearted he will surely understand his situation,” said the PSPL leader, whose last meeting with Adityanath had triggered speculation that he might cross over to the BJP.

He did not elaborate on what he sought for Khan, who is in jail for over two years in connection with cases that include criminal intimidation and illegal encroachment.

Yadav’s jail visit follows a recent meeting of Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, an SP ally, with Khan’s family in Rampur.

Khan’s spokesman Fasahat Ali Khan had gone public earlier, accusing Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the leader. He said the SP president had visited the party veteran in prison only once in the last two years.

Following the spokesperson’s outburst, the AIMIM had invited the jailed leader to ditch the SP and join Asaduddin Owaisi’s party.

On Thursday, Shivpal Yadav spoke in favour of Khan and said he will meet him soon.

He had then also taken on Akhilesh Yadav over a comment alluding to his closeness with the saffron party. He challenged the nephew to expel him from the SP legislature party.

The senior Yadav had formed his own party after falling out with Akhilesh Yadav in the past but appeared to have patched up just ahead of the last election.

However, the rift resurfaced after he was not called to a meeting of the newly elected SP MLAs last month.

After his meeting with Adityanath, Shivpal Yadav started following him along with PM Modi and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter. Yadav also skipped a meeting of the SP-led opposition alliance.

#azam khan #shivpal singh yadav

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today