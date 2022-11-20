 Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts : The Tribune India

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he and Walkar lived to gather more evidence

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Aaftab Poonawala and Shradha Walkar. File photo



PTI

New Delhi/Mumbai, November 20

Delhi Police on Sunday recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area and deployed teams to drain a pond in South Delhi’s Maidangarhi as it intensified its search for the remains of Shradha Walkar that were allegedly dumped by her live-partner after murdering her six months ago, sources said.

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he and Walkar lived to gather more evidence. Also, the officials of Delhi Police and Rohini’s Forensic Science Laboratory held a meeting as they prepared to conduct a narco-analysis test through which they are hoping to get some vital clues from the accused.

“We have taken up the matter. Our teams of forensic experts had an elaborative discussion with the officials of Delhi Police regarding the narco analysis test to be conducted and are preparing for the same,” a senior official from Rohini’s Forensic Science Laboratory said.

In Maharashtra, a Delhi Police team called three persons known to Walkar in Palghar district to record their statements. Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Palghar’s Vasai, which is the native place of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

On Saturday, it had recorded statements of four persons in Palghar - two men from whom Walkar had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Poonawala in 2020, a former manager of the call centre in Mumbai where Walkar worked and her female friend.

According to the sources, police recovered fragments of skull and other body parts, mostly bones, on the third day of extensive searches in the forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurgaon in the Delhi-NCR region. These will be sent for forensic analysis.

Not far from Mehrauli, Delhi Police along with teams of MCD were involved in pumping out water from a pond since Sunday afternoon. The exercise began following Poonwala’s claim that he had thrown her head and some other remains in the water body.

“We have heard that some body parts are dumped here and the search for them is underway. They are taking out the water from the pond. This pond supplies water to the tubewells in the area,” said Mahavir Pradhan, president of the RWA of the village.

He said that they are ready to help the police but there could be another way of finding the body parts, rather than emptying the pond.”Divers could have been deployed to look for the body parts,” he said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and sawed her body into nearly three dozen pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Sources privy to the probe said that Poonawala burnt three photographs of Walkar in the kitchen after killing her. During interrogation, the accused said that he had developed a hatred for Walkar and combed through the various belongings of the couple after murdering her.

The three big photographs of Walkar were in his bedroom, including two solo photographs from their Uttarakhand tour and a 2020 picture of the couple near Mumbai’s Gateway of India.

During interrogation, he said that he wanted to destroy every evidence related to Walkar in the house. Police have recovered a bag of Walkar’s belongings, including her shoes and clothes from the house.

As the police are scouring for evidence to nail Poonawala in court and ensure his conviction, experts here said that circumstantial evidence and forensic examination hold the key in such cases.

Noting that it is a six-month-old murder, former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava said the scene of the crime has been cleaned up and police are depending on the confession of the accused, who seems to be a “clever” person.

“It is going to be a very difficult case and will require the help of all organs of the criminal justice system to nail him down. Police will get what it can, but the court will also have to understand the situation and act accordingly,” he told PTI.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations, including in Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Poonawala’s actions.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

2
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

3
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

4
Delhi

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

5
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

6
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

7
Nation

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

8
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

9
Haryana

2K power thefts in Faridabad, Rs 17-cr fine imposed

10
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least si...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor