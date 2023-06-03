Siddaramaiah: Karnataka to implement all 5 poll guarantees this year

New Delhi, June 2
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections would be implemented this financial year.
“We held a Cabinet meet today and discussed all five promises. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year,” the CM said.
As announced in the election manifesto, the Cabinet decided to provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households (Griha Jyoti). The scheme will be applicable from July 1.
Under the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Rs 2,000 per month will be given to the woman heads of families. Women have to apply online for the scheme and provide bank account number and Aadhaar details.
