Siddaramaiah’s dual contest wish has Congress in a fix

Party fears ex-Karnataka CM may not get time to campaign for others

Insistence by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Congress ticket from a second seat in addition to the Varuna Assembly constituency allocated to him is posing a problem for the party.



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 7

The dual contest by Siddaramaiah in 2018 did not end on a happy note for the party in Karnataka. The star campaigner got tied up in his two constituencies and could spare little time for campaigning for other Congress candidates.

“In fact, non-availability of Siddaramaiah for campaigning was considered as one of the major reasons for the Congress defeat in the 2018 Assembly poll,” said a Congress leader from Karnataka, who did not want to be named.

Siddaramaiah contested from the Badami and Chamundeshwari seats in 2018. While he lost in Chamundeswari to the JD(S) candidate by over 36,000 votes, his victory in Badami was secured by a slender margin of 1,696 votes over his heavyweight BJP rival B Sreeramulu.

The BJP and the JDS are once again likely to field strong candidates against Siddaramaiah and will try to confine him to his constituencies if he is given the ticket from two seats.

While the first list of Congress candidates for Karnataka announced on March 25 allocated the Varuna seat to Siddaramaiah, Badami did not figure in the list.

This gave rise to speculation that Siddaramaiah may be given the party ticket from Badami as well.

However, the second list of candidates announced by Congress yesterday named B B Chimmannakatti as the Congress candidate from Badami.

Siddaramaiah has said he wants to contest from Kolar in addition to Varuna. The Congress is yet to name its candidate from Kolar. Siddaramaiah, who is an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s post and has announced that this is going to be his last election, is hoping that the party will concede his request and allow him to contest from two seats.

Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra is the incumbent MLA from Varuna. Yathindra, who has opted out from the contest in 2023, will take care of campaigning for Varuna while Siddaramaiah can tour the state, sources said.

The Congress leadership is also concerned about the BJP presenting the former CM’s plan to contest from two seats as a sign of insecurity. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played up Siddaramaiah’s decision to contest from two seats and alleged that the Congress leader was afraid of defeat.

