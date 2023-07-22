Signal-circuit lapses resulted in Balasore tragedy, says Vaishnaw

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 21

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Balasore train accident took place owing to signalling-related lapses on two counts.

Quoting the probe report submitted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that “the rear-end collision” took place due to lapses in the signalling-circuit alteration carried out in the past at the North Signal Goomty (of Bahanga Bazaar station) and during the execution of the signalling work related to the replacement of electric lifting barrier for a level-crossing gate.

The two lapses resulted in wrong signalling to train no.12841. “It resulted in the train moving on the up loop line and eventually colliding with a goods train from the rear end,” he said.

Vaishnaw, who was disclosing findings of the CRS with regard to the Balasore tragedy for the first time, said seven railway officials had been suspended in connection with the accident and disciplinary proceedings against them had been initiated. He said 295 passengers lost their lives in the tragedy that took place on June 2. As many as 176 sustained grievous injuries and the bodies 41 persons are yet to be identified, he said.

In reply to another question, Vaishnaw said Rs 29.49 crore had been paid so far as ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of deceased persons and the injured.

Vaishnaw said 258 claim cases had been received at various Benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal, of which 51 had been disposed of.

The minister claimed that the number of train accidents had come down under the Narendra Modi government. While the average number of consequential train accidents during the 2004-14 period was 171.1 per annum, the corresponding figure for the 2014-23 period was 70.9, he said.