‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

New Delhi, May 3
“Significant amount” of rain lashed parts of north, including Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Pahalgam, Banihal, Qazigund and Batote in Jammu and Kashmir, ending weeks of dry spell in the region and bringing relief to the people in the plains as well.
Maximum temperatures further dipped by 2-4 °C over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana during the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding there would be no heatwave conditions over northwest, central and east India during next four to five days.
West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, west Madhya Pradesh and western parts of Uttar Pradesh have experienced higher number of heatwave days in April due to lack of active western disturbances over North India.
