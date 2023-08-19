Significant milestone: PM Modi on Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

New Delhi, August 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the feat of the number of Jan Dhan accounts crossing the 50-crore mark as a significant milestone.
It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to women, Modi posted on X.
The Union Finance Ministry said on Friday that the total number of Jan Dhan accounts in the country has crossed the 50-crore mark, with 56 per cent of them belonging to women.
About 67 per cent of these accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, the ministry said in a statement.
Terming it a significant milestone, Modi said, "It is heartening to see that more than half of these accounts belong to our Nari Shakti. With 67% of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, we are also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation."
