Sikh man shot by gunmen in Peshawar

PTI

Peshawar, June 24

A Sikh man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen here on Saturday in the latest incident of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan.

Manmohan Singh was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar, when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station.

Singh was shifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors, the police said.

This is the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the past 48 hours. A Sikh man was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday.