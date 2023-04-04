Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Seven people have died and more than dozen have been injured following an avalanche on the Gangtok–Nathu La road.

Located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern part of Sikkim, the Nathu La is open to tourists.

The numbers of those injured or dead could rise as a rescue operation is underway, officials said.

The avalanche stuck 11.30 am between milestone 15 and 17 on the road.

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists were impacted by the snow slide enroute to Nathu La.

By 3 pm, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. “Seven persons died and the other seven were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok,” Army officialssaid.

Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 4, 2023

Troops of Indian Army’s 33 Corpsswung into action and launched a rescue mission along with the Border Roads Organisation.

The road has been opened for traffic. Search and rescue mission for the missing persons are underway by the Army, State Disaster Management Team and Police.

Some 350 tourists who had been stranded and 80 vehicles have started moving back to Gangtok.

#Sikkim