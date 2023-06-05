Silver screen ‘mother’ Sulochana dies at 94

PTI

Mumbai, June 4

Noted actor Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital here, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94.

Latkar, a well-known actor of Marathi and Hindi cinema, started her career in 1940s and went on to feature in over 250 films. Some of Latkar’s notable films are “Aaye Din Bahar Ke”, “Gora Aur Kala”, “Devar”, “Talaash” and “Azaad”. The actor largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.