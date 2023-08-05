Diehard fan of singer Kumar Sanu, Rajasthan man cycles 1,200 km to Mumbai to meet his idol

ANI

Mumbai, August 5

Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of singer Kumar Sanu, undertook an extraordinary 1,200 km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, to Mumbai to meet his music idol.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Rakesh said, “I have no words to express myself right now. I started listening to Kumar Sanu’s songs when I was in Class 12. I got my style of singing from him. I get so much love in my city because of his songs; otherwise, I don't know what I would have been doing today. So that love only pulled me here. When I was starting out, my family and everyone else also supported me a lot because everyone in my city knows how much I love Sanu-da.”

Soon after Rakesh arrived at Sanu’s house, the singer greeted him with warmth and hugged him.

Rakesh also offered a bouquet to Sanu.

His incredible journey has captured the attention and admiration of people across the country.

Sanu shared with ANI, “Fans love us so much, it feels so good. Rakesh came from so far especially to meet me after cycling 1,200 km, that's why I hugged him, it made me emotional. At first, I was very surprised that someone would come riding a bicycle from such a distance. So I was worried if anything happens on the way. Today I am relieved to see him. It feels very good.”

#Mumbai #Rajasthan