Diehard fan of singer Kumar Sanu, Rajasthan man cycles 1,200 km to Mumbai to meet his idol

Mumbai, August 5
Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of singer Kumar Sanu, undertook an extraordinary 1,200 km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, to Mumbai to meet his music idol.
Talking exclusively to ANI, Rakesh said, “I have no words to express myself right now. I started listening to Kumar Sanu’s songs when I was in Class 12. I got my style of singing from him. I get so much love in my city because of his songs; otherwise, I don't know what I would have been doing today. So that love only pulled me here. When I was starting out, my family and everyone else also supported me a lot because everyone in my city knows how much I love Sanu-da.”
Soon after Rakesh arrived at Sanu’s house, the singer greeted him with warmth and hugged him.
Rakesh also offered a bouquet to Sanu.
His incredible journey has captured the attention and admiration of people across the country.
Sanu shared with ANI, “Fans love us so much, it feels so good. Rakesh came from so far especially to meet me after cycling 1,200 km, that's why I hugged him, it made me emotional. At first, I was very surprised that someone would come riding a bicycle from such a distance. So I was worried if anything happens on the way. Today I am relieved to see him. It feels very good.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case
Verdict comes a day after Islamabad HC set aside a session c...
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues release order
The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...