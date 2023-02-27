Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

In view of the protest called by AAP after the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the AAP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here on Monday morning.

Many AAP MLAs and councillors were detained by Delhi Police ahead of the protest against the BJP.

There was heavy police deployment and three-layered security barricading at the CBI office. Heavy police force was also deployed at Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia is likely to be produced on Monday afternoon.

The police said traffic in the central part of the city is likely to be affected during the day.

The CBI on Sunday said they arrested Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave "evasive replies" and "did not cooperate in the investigation".

It said the present case was registered against Sisodia and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post-tender benefits to private persons.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office. With agency inputs

