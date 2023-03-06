Sisodia confronted with ex-secy, former Excise Commissioner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

The CBI has confronted arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with his former secretary C Arvind and then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna as part of its probe into the alleged manipulation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said today.

The AAP leader is yet to be confronted with two more critical witnesses, the officials said, refusing to divulge their identities.

Confirming investigators brought Sisodia face to face with Arvind and Krishna, the officials said the AAP leader’s “attitude and behavior” during these events were “uncooperative and evasive”.

The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26. A special CBI court on Saturday extended his custody till March 6. The agency wants to utilise this time to locate the crucial missing file containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the excise policy, which remains untraced, the officials said.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj today claimed that the CBI was “torturing” Sisodia and “pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges”. “The CBI has no evidence against Sisodia. It never mentioned any evidence is missing. It raided his residence but found nothing.”

However, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, drawing an analogy of Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s “Swaraj” slogan, said AAP considered “corruption as its birthright”.

AAP's MLA Atishi expressed her concern over custodial torture, stating that stories about torture in police custody, pressure tactics and signing of false confessions were heardvery often. She emphasised that if this could happen to Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister, it was a matter of great concern for the entire country, and there was a possibility that it could happen to anyone in the future.