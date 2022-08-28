Sisodia should resign: Cong on excise 'scam'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged excise policy “scam” and demanded that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia should resign failing which he should be sacked by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that Kejriwal was not removing Sisodia, fearing that he might expose his (Kejriwal’s) involvement in the irregularities.

While welcoming the CBI probe into the excise policy of the AAP government, Maken said the BJP should also be held accountable for overlooking the opening of liquor shops in residential areas by the AAP government.