Sisodia's associate Dinesh Arora held in excise scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

The Enforcement Directorate today arrested businessman Dinesh Arora, a close aide of jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of its probe into the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.

The court had previously granted the CBI’s request to make Arora an approver in the case and pardoned him on November 16 last year. This is the 13th arrest in this case by the ED in which it has filed five charge sheets, including against Sisodia.