Sisodia's bail plea hearing deferred

New Delhi, March 25
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to April 5 the hearing on a bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy scam.
Special Judge MK Nagpal deferred the hearing after Sisodia’s counsel sought time to respond to the ED’s reply to the Sisodia’s bail plea.
