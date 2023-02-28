 Sisodia’s remand for custodial interrogation by CBI is ‘bad in law’: Ashwani Kumar : The Tribune India

Sisodia’s remand for custodial interrogation by CBI is ‘bad in law’: Ashwani Kumar

‘It negates the libertarian philosophy of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s established jurisprudence that bail is the rule and jail an exception’

Sisodia’s remand for custodial interrogation by CBI is ‘bad in law’: Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, February 28

Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s remand for custodial interrogation by the CBI is in “bad in law”.

“It negates the libertarian philosophy of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s established jurisprudence that bail is the rule and jail an exception,” Kumar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday evening.

“The incarceration of Sisodia for custodial interrogation is in the face of recent Supreme Court decisions that scoff at a routine incarceration of accused persons,” Kumar said in a statement.

The former Rajya Sabha MP also said Sisodia’s remand is in derogation of the Constitutional principle that justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done.

Considering that investigations in the case have been on since last year and Manish Sisodia was not arrested for long, “the need for custodial interrogation at this stage is highly suspect,” Kumar said.

Sisodia’s remand for custodial interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the overall circumstances of the case “bad in law”, he said.

Kumar said evidently, even on a prima facie basis, a case of corruption cannot be founded on the basis of inferential deductions. Such an approach is impermissible on principles of criminal jurisprudence, the former law minister said.

He said Constitutional freedoms are only as meaningful as the earnestness with which these are protected by the institutions of a democratic State.

“The superior courts are, therefore, called upon to vindicate their custody of the Constitution by enforcing the right to liberty in concrete cases brought before them. The Sisodia case could be one such opportunity considering the totality of circumstances and the politics of it,” he observed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The bench observed that just because the incident has happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, questioned the need of arresting the AAP leader saying policy decisions were taken at different rung and moreover, no money was recovered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Business

First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8 pc

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Editorials

Sisodia’s arrest

6
Nation

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

7
Nation

Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand

8
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

9
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

10
Nation

Supreme Court to list plea on enforcing Anand Marriage Act for registration of Sikh marriages

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Top News

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

Sisodia held charge of 18 out of 33 departments of Delhi gov...

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia says many FIRs registered against him and many more ...

On Punjab govt plea, Supreme Court says Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once Cabinet recommends it

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...

Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh

Bargari sacrilege: SC shifts trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seven others from Faridkot to Chandigarh

Accused had moved top court seeking transfer of sacrilege ca...

India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23

Dip in manufacturing pulls down India’s Q3 growth to 4.4 pc, economy to grow at 7pc in FY23: Govt data

NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Ahead of G20 Summit, Amritsar gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Fire breaks out at Sector 26 SCO in Chandigarh

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

2 new ministers to be appointed soon: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj following Sisodia, Jain’s resignation

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia held in open and shut case of corruption, Kejriwal should also be arrested: Congress

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC