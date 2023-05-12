SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief, Delhi Police tell court

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

“Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed a SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court, stating that a status report had been filed in the matter.

He requested that the report must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case. The report has been filed by the Delhi Police in a sealed cover.

After the submission, the court posted the matter for May 27.

The judge had issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.