Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI (M) General Secretary

Kannur(Kerala), April 10
Senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as the General Secretary of the party for the third consecutive time here on Sunday.
Speaking to the delegates after being re-elected to the top post at CPI (M)’s 23rd Party Congress, Yechury said the principal task of the party was to isolate and defeat the BJP, which is pursuing the Hindutva communal agenda of the fascistic RSS.
He said isolation and defeat of the saffron party was essential not only for our forward march for human liberation but to safeguard India as a secular democratic republic.
The Party Congress also selected 17-member polit bureau and 85-member central committee to lead the party for next three years.
Senior leader from West Bengal, Ram Chandra Dome was elevated to the polit bureau from the central committee and has become the first Dalit representation in PB ever.
Two new faces - LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan from Kerala and All India Kissan Sabha president Ashok Dhawle - have also been selected to the polit bureau of the CPI (M).
Meanwhile, senior leaders S Ramachandran Pillai, Biman Bose and Hannan Mollah were dropped from the PB as they crossed the upper age limit of 75 years. However, all three of them are now special invitees to the central committee.
Among the 85-member central committee, 17 are fresh faces, while 15 are women members.
State ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeev, former MP C S Sujatha and Kerala women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi are the new entrants to the central committee from Kerala.
The five-day-long national conference of the Left party will come to an end today with a massive rally at Kannur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
President Joe Biden to speak to PM Modi ahead of Indo-US ‘two plus two’ meeting on Monday
Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad Leaders in March
Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar arrive in US to attend 2+2 ministerial
The 2+2 ministerial is reflective of the significance the tw...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post
PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...
Imran Khan says Pak’s ‘freedom struggle begins again’ with his government’s ouster
Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country’s history ...
Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...