Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 12

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the security situation along the northern borders (with China) is stable but remains unpredictable.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, the Army chief said they had resolved five of the seven friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Pande praised the troops on the ground saying, “We have been able to maintain a robust defensive posture to prevent our adversary from changing the status quo along the LAC.

“The Army has decided to undertake transformation of Army across five key domains. These are force re-structuring and optimisation; modernisation and technology infusion; man management like agnipath; jointness; and the refining systems and processes.

"2023 will be the year of transformation," Gen Pande said, adding that the process would continue.

On being asked about modernisation, Gen Pande said, “We as of now have 45 per cent vintage equipment; 41 per cent of the equipment is current technology and some 12 to 15 per cent are state-of-the-art.

“By 2030 we aim to have 45 per cent state-of-the-art and 35 per cent current technology,” Gen Pande said.

When asked if there was any impact on military movement ahead of Joshimath, he replied in the negative, adding that they were ready to help the local administration, if required.

There is a slight increase in the number of troops of People's Liberation Army facing the eastern command, Gen Pande said.

"The troops that came for training have remained," Gen Pande said, adding that they had adequate deployment and the reserves to meet any challenge.

“There is a marked improvement in infrastructure on our side,” the Army chief said, adding that the tunnel under the Zoji La would be operational by the end of the year. The issue of round-the-year connectivity to Ladakh will be sorted,” he said.

#China #gen manoj pande #indian army