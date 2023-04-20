Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

India on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very “tense” and it is in touch with various countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians in the violence-hit country.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan.

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.

When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, he said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.