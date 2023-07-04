Six dead as auto-rickshaw collides with car in Agra

PTI

Agra, July 4

Six people lost their lives when an auto-rickshaw collided with a speeding car here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday in the Kheragarh police station area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said two people died on the spot after the crash and four more succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital here.

The deceased were identified as Jayprakash, Sumit, Brajesh Devi, Brajmohan Sharma, Manoj Sharma and auto-rickshaw driver Bhola.

Kheragarh police station in-charge Rajeev Kumar said the person driving the car is at large but his two friends, Pinku and Baniya, have been arrested.

Kumar said car driver Bunty was likely under the influence of alcohol and the accident took place when he was returning home after dropping his friends off.