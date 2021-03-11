Six HCs get 26 judges, 2 for Himachal Pradesh

PTI

New Delhi: Twenty-six judges were appointed to six high courts on Friday, bringing the total number of HC judges appointed so far this year to a record 127. Of those elevated as additional judges and judges on Friday, 20 were judicial officers and six advocates. While two judges each have been appointed to the high courts of Orissa, HP and Guwahati, five have been appointed to the Karnataka HC. Six judges have been appointed to the Telangana HC and nine to the Allahabad HC.