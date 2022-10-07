Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last 9 months: MEA

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last nine months and India has raised the issue with Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the deceased included five fishermen.

The situation is alarming. All the dead had completed their sentences, he said at a media briefing.

It is the responsibility of Pakistan to ensure safety of Indian prisoners in that country, he said.