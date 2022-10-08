Six Indians die in Pak jails in 9 mths

New Delhi, October 7
India on Friday said the increasing number of deaths of Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails was “alarming”. The reaction from the Foreign Office came in the wake of death of six Indian prisoners in Pakistan in nine months.
Of the six prisoners, five were fishermen. All of them had completed their sentences.
“India has raised the issue with Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission. It is unfortunate that the dead had completed their sentences, but had been illegally detained in spite of repeated demand for their release,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “I would like to reiterate that Pakistan is duty-bound to ensure safety of all Indian prisoners in its custody,” he added.
