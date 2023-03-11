Six YouTube channels blocked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

At least six YouTube channels have been blocked for allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments, officials said.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said six to eight YouTube channels, operating from foreign countries, have been blocked over the past 10 days. He said the channels with content in Punjabi language were trying to foment trouble in the border state. The government action came in the wake of supporters of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh storming a police station in Ajnala with swords and guns to demand the release of an aide.

Officials said YouTube has been taking action on the government's requests to block channels within 48 hours.