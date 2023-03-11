Six YouTube channels blocked

New Delhi, March 10
At least six YouTube channels have been blocked for allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments, officials said.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said six to eight YouTube channels, operating from foreign countries, have been blocked over the past 10 days. He said the channels with content in Punjabi language were trying to foment trouble in the border state. The government action came in the wake of supporters of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh storming a police station in Ajnala with swords and guns to demand the release of an aide.
Officials said YouTube has been taking action on the government's requests to block channels within 48 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...