Skirmishes mar Manipur Ph-I polling; turnout 78%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

Over 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Assembly poll in Manipur as of 5 pm on Monday. Several incidents of violence marred elections to 38 Assembly constituencies.

83% Kangpokpi 38 seats 173 nominees

The voting began at 7 am in 1,721 polling stations in five districts amid tight security. One person was reportedly injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur. EVMs were damaged by miscreants at Saitu, Henglep and Singhat constituencies. FIRs were registered in the incidents of EVM damage in seven polling stations, the CEO said. Congress workers allegedly vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Imphal West, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by a rival group in Keirao. Security forces fired in the air to control the crowd at New Keithelmanbi polling station in Kangpokpi. The situation arose after Congress accused BJP of attempting to capture the booth.

Fate of CM N Biren Singh, Key leaders sealed

Prominent candidates whose fates sealed were CM N Biren Singh (Heingang), Speaker Y Khemchand Singh (Singjamei), Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh (Uripok) and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh (Nambol)

