Skirmishes mar Manipur Ph-I polling; turnout 78%

New Delhi, February 28
Over 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Assembly poll in Manipur as of 5 pm on Monday. Several incidents of violence marred elections to 38 Assembly constituencies.
83% Kangpokpi
38 seats
173 nominees
The voting began at 7 am in 1,721 polling stations in five districts amid tight security. One person was reportedly injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur. EVMs were damaged by miscreants at Saitu, Henglep and Singhat constituencies. FIRs were registered in the incidents of EVM damage in seven polling stations, the CEO said. Congress workers allegedly vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Imphal West, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by a rival group in Keirao. Security forces fired in the air to control the crowd at New Keithelmanbi polling station in Kangpokpi. The situation arose after Congress accused BJP of attempting to capture the booth.
Fate of CM N Biren Singh, Key leaders sealed
Prominent candidates whose fates sealed were CM N Biren Singh (Heingang), Speaker Y Khemchand Singh (Singjamei), Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh (Uripok) and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh (Nambol)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...