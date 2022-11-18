SKM to hold nationwide marches on Nov 26 over 'breach' of assurance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 17

Alleging a complete "breach of assurance" by the BJP-led Centre on its written assurances on December 9 last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today appealed to farmers across the country to join "continuous and committed struggle till all demands are met" and march to Raj Bhawans on November 26. It also urged rural voters in poll-bound Gujarat to "question and punish" the ruling BJP on the MSP issue in the coming Assembly elections.

The SKM will celebrate November 19, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three controversial farm laws last year following a yearlong agitation by farmers at the Delhi borders, as 'Fateh Diwas'.

On the day of march, it will hold nationwide marches to Raj Bhawans and submit memorandums to the President through respective Governors, said SKM leader Darshan Pal, who was joined by Yudhvir Singh, Hannan Mollah, Avik Saha and Ashok Dhawale.

"We are expecting a big turnout in Chandigarh," said Pal, appealing to farmers to prepare for and "join continuous and committed countrywide struggles till all demands, including 'karz mukti-poora daam' (freedom from indebtedness and full remunerative price), are fulfilled by the government". Marches to the offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11. A year after the laws were withdrawn, the SKM is accusing the BJP-led Centre of "completely reneging on the written promises made to farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9".