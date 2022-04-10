SKM to observe ‘MSP Guarantee Week’ from April 11 to 17

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will observe an ‘MSP Guarantee Week’ from April 11 to 17 to press its demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price for farmers.

During this week, farmer unions will hold dharnas, demonstrations and seminars across the country, the SKM said in a statement on Sunday.

The programme was first announced on March 14.

The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

Between April 11 and 17, farmer organisations across the country will observe an ‘MSP Guarantee Week’ under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the statement said.

“Under this programme, public awareness campaigns will be held through dharnas, demonstrations and seminars at different places for the demand to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) a legal right of farmers,” it said.

Last year in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three farm laws and the formation of a committee on MSP and other issues, the statement said.

“This was also mentioned in the assurance letter of the government dated December 9. But today, even after four months, the government has not constituted this committee.

“On March 22, the government had sent a verbal message to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to give some names for the committee. But after the Morcha demanded a written explanation regarding the constitution of the committee, its chairmanship, its TOR (Terms of Reference) and tenure etc., the government has again maintained silence. Obviously, the intention of the government on this question is not clear,” it said.

The SKM also appealed to farmers and farm organisations across the country to organise at least one programme in their respective districts between April 11 and 17 so that preparations can be started for the nationwide movement on the question of MSP.