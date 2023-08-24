'Sky's not the limit': PM lauds scientists

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 23

As India made history on Wednesday by becoming the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the success as “not just India’s but entire humanity’s”, and said it testified that “we can all aspire for the moon and beyond”.

PM Modi, currently in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, joined fellow Indians in hailing the historic moment in which Vikram lander and Pragyan rover touched down on the moon’s water-rich southern region catapulting India to a select club of countries — US, China and Russia — that have previously achieved controlled landing on the lunar surface.

“We took a pledge on the earth and accomplished it on the moon. India is now on the moon, as our scientists have said. Today we have witnessed India’s new flight in space,” a visibly elated Prime Minister said, terming the moment as “unforgettable, unprecedented and timeless, one that signals a bright start to Amrit Kaal leading up to 2047, the centenary of Independence”.

Congratulating ISRO scientists for their tireless striving through years leading to the making of history today, the PM said, “India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we present and represent has been welcomed universally. Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future.”

Citing ISRO’s achievement, the PM said all countries, including those from the global south, were capable of achieving such feats. “We can all aspire for the moon and beyond,” he said, lauding scientists for taking India to the lunar south pole where no nation has ever reached. The PM said the Chandrayaan-3’s success heralded the rise of a developed, new India and signalled national capacity to surmount ocean-like hurdles.

#Narendra Modi