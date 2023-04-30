Slain IAS officer’s wife moves SC against Anand Mohan’s release

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah has moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh from prison after Bihar’s prison rules were amended to make this possible.

Convicted in the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah’s murder case, Anand Mohan walked free from the Saharsa jail before dawn on April 27, triggering a political slugfest with the Opposition alleging return of the jungle raj. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan in Muzaffarpur on December 5, 1994. He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. He was serving his sentence in the Saharsa jail when the Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail Manual and issued a notification stating that 27 prisoners who had served 14 years or 20 years in jail had been ordered to be released. Mohan, who was on parole to attend the engagement ceremony of his MLA son Chetan Anand, returned to Saharsa jail on April 26. He was released the following day.

The remission of his sentence followed an April 10 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual by the Nitish Kumar government whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

This, the critics of the state government claim, was done to facilitate the release of Mohan, a Rajput strongman, who could add heft to the grand alliance led by Nitish Kumar in its fight against the BJP. Several others, including politicians, benefited from the amendment to the state prison rules.

Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district. Mohan, then an MLA, was leading the procession.