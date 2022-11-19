Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said certain countries were supporting terrorism as part of their foreign policy while some others were doing so indirectly by blocking action against terrorists.

Inaugurating the third edition of ‘No Money For Terror’ (NMFT) ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing, PM Modi impressed upon the global community the need for imposing cost on countries supporting terrorism in any form. Echoing the PM on the issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a separate session of the conference, said there were countries that sought to undermine, or even hinder, the collective resolve to fight terrorism. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is organising the two-day conference, being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

Proxy wars more dangerous, violent International organisations must not think that absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism. Narendra Modi, PM

Officials said Pakistan and Afghanistan were not participating in the conference while China was invited but did not come. Over the past two decades, India has repeatedly sought inclusion of several Pakistan-based leaders of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the UN Security Council’s 1267 committee list, but the proposals have been vetoed by China, a permanent member of the council. PM Modi said organisations and individuals who tried to create sympathy for terrorists must be isolated. “International organisations must not think that absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism,” he said. The PM said the intensity of the reaction to different attacks could not vary based on where these happened, and all terrorist attacks deserved equal outrage and action. There was no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat, he asserted.

PM Modi said the delegates had a chance to interact with a country and people who had always been firm in tackling terror. “We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted,” he said. “We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances,” he said.

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership for adopting zero-tolerance policy to terrorism, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta, in his welcome address at the conference, said there had been a “significant reduction in terror incidents” over the past eight and a half years and asserted that this had brought a “remarkable change” in the security scenario of the country.

The conference would build on the gains and learnings of the previous two conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019, the DG said, adding that it would also work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

