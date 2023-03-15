Slash in Budget allocation for agriculture research not healthy, may impact functioning: Parliamentary committee

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 15

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2022-23), in its 52nd report, observed that progressive reduction in the proportion of Budgetary Allocation of the Department of Agricultural Research (DARE) was 'not a healthy trend’.

The report was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The committee, under the chairmanship of PC Gaddigoudar, said the present level of budgetary support to DARE was inadequate, which might impact the functioning of the agriculture research institutes.

DARE runs four autonomous bodies under its administrative control: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR); Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal; Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Bihar; and Rani Laxmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Committee feels that progressive reduction in the budget allocation is not a healthy trend, particularly in view of the fact that DARE is the largest agri-research organisation not only in India but also in the world. This research organisation has contributed immensely in making the nation's food and nutrition secure,” reads the report.

The committee, in view of the challenges before DARE, recommended to the Centre to enhance the allocation for the Department of Agricultural Research and Education at the Revised Estimates in 2023-24. “The committee also desires the department to pursue the enhancement of allocation with the Ministry of Finance through supplementary grants,” reads the report of the standing committee.

The Centre has allocated Rs 9,504 crore for DARE which is 0.21 per cent of the total budget of Rs 45,03,097 crore of the Central government for 2023-24. The Department had proposed Rs 10,390 crore for the budget.