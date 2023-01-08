Slovenia's clergy seeks forgiveness in abuse case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

Slovenia’s clergy has sought forgiveness following the latest sexual scandal to rock the Catholic Church after it was established that the allegations against a prominent priest, Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, were not without basis. The church attempted to keep a lid on the affair but detailed reports, mainly in the Italian media, about his peccadilloes when he was young were too stark to ignore.

It began with the Italian media reporting in November alleging that Rupnik had sexually and psychologically abused nuns when he was their spiritual director in the central European country of Slovenia.

It was only last week that his order said he had been excommunicated for using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had a sexual relationship.