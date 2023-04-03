Small section behind attacks on Missions in UK, US, Canada, Australia: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described the recent spate of attacks on Indian missions in the UK, the US, Canada and Australia as the handiwork of “a very small minority with different interests”, which would not be tolerated by New Delhi.

“The point here is that we are very clear that it is the obligation of the country where these embassies are to provide security. After all, we provide security for so many foreign embassies. If they do not provide security, if they do not take this seriously, if there are such incidents, then we will give reactions from India,” he cautioned.

Pointing out that after a pro-Khalistani mob had pulled down the Tricolour in front of the Indian High Commission in London, Jaishankar said, “The first thing our High Commissioner did, he put a bigger flag outside the embassy... the days when India would have taken this lightly are behind us and this is not the India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody.”

The minister said this was a message not only to those so-called Khalistanis, but also to the British. “The message was ‘this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it’,” he said. The incidents at several Indian missions were the handiwork of a “very small minority, with different interests, some interests are of neighbours, some interests are of people who try to use it for visas and for personal interest. They try to project this for their advantage and there are others who do not frankly wish India well,” he said.

#Australia #Canada #s jaishankar