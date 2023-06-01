Smart cities sub-plan gets Cabinet approval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) 2.0 that seeks to support projects promoting a circular economy in smart cities with focus on integrated urban management.

After the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur told the media the CITIIS 2.0 would run for four years beginning this fiscal in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the European Union (EU), and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The CITIIS 2.0 programme envisages to support competitively selected projects promoting a circular economy with focus on integrated waste management at the city level, climate-oriented reform actions at the state level, and institutional strengthening and knowledge dissemination at the national level, the minister said.

The funding for CITIIS 2.0 would include a loan of Rs 1,760 crore or 200 million euros, with the AFD and KfW contributing 100 million euros each and a technical assistance grant of Rs 106 crore (12 million euros) from the EU, he said.

The CITIIS 2.0 aims to leverage and scale up the learnings and successes of CITIIS 1.0, which was launched in 2018. The CITIIS 2.0 is a programme of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and a sub-component of the Smart Cities Mission.