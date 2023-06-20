Soldier hurt in Imphal firing, CM warns miscreants over violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Violence in troubled Manipur continued unabated, as an Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from the Kanto Sabal area towards Chingmang village during the intervening night of June 18 and 19.

The Spear Corps of the Army said the soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to a military hospital, Leimakhong. His condition was said to be stable.

In a tweet, the Spear Corps said, “Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of June 18 and 19. Army columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. A soldier sustained a gunshot wound. He was evacuated to the military hospital in Leimakhong.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh warned people that they would have to face the consequences if they did not stop violence in the state.

“Stop it (violence). Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I also appeal to the people... Meitei people who are with arms ... Not to attack anything and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state,” Singh told the media in Imphal.

The CM, who had also visited relief camps during the day, said the state government would build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people, who had to flee their houses in view of the ongoing violence. The pre-fabricated houses would be ready in two months, he noted.

“The materials will reach Imphal in 10-15 days. The government is looking for a place to set up those houses. The people are suffering...Those staying in relief camps are likely to be shifted there in two months,” Singh said.

A large number of houses were burnt and more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the state that broke out on May 3.

Meanwhile, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the Central government over the situation in Manipur, saying “every passing day of neglect” confirms the belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were interested in prolonging the conflict.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, “Manipur is burning for 49 days. On Day 50, will PM Narendra Modi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis?”