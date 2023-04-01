Some people hellbent to dent my image; they have given ‘supari’: PM Modi

PTI

Bhopal, April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to dent his image and are colluding with people inside and outside the country, and have given a “supari” (contract) for this.

He was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

“Earlier, governments were busy in vote bank appeasement but we are busy satisfying people,” the prime minister said.

“They (the previous governments) considered one family as the first family of the country and ignored the poor and middle class. Railways is a living example of this,” he added.

He said some people are hell-bent to dent his image and are colluding with the people inside and outside the country. “They gave a ‘supari’ for it,” the prime minister added.

#Narendra Modi