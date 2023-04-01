Some people hellbent to dent my image; they have given ‘supari’: PM Modi

Bhopal, April 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to dent his image and are colluding with people inside and outside the country, and have given a “supari” (contract) for this.
He was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.
“Earlier, governments were busy in vote bank appeasement but we are busy satisfying people,” the prime minister said.
“They (the previous governments) considered one family as the first family of the country and ignored the poor and middle class. Railways is a living example of this,” he added.
He said some people are hell-bent to dent his image and are colluding with the people inside and outside the country. “They gave a ‘supari’ for it,” the prime minister added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...