Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with fever; stable

ANI

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday after she complained of fever. "She is under observation and her condition is stable," the hospital said. TNS

Japan PM plans 3-day visit to India

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning a three-day visit to India from March 19 for talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi, a government source said on Friday. Kishida's trip would come weeks after his government did not send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to the recent G20 meet.