Sonia Gandhi's mother no more

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at their family home in Italy last Saturday. The funeral took place on Tuesday. Sonia had left for Italy on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra also accompanied her. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Condolences to Sonia Gandhi ji on the passing away of her mother. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family.” TNS
Lt Gen who led ops against China retires
chandigarh: Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who had commanded the Leh-based 14 Corps during the volatile stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020, hung up his boots on Wednesday. His last appointment was Commandant, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Lt Gen VK Mishra, will take over the reins of the academy from him. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Harinder belongs to the Maratha Light Infantry. TNS
Bypoll to fill Tripura RS seat on Sept 22
new delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the bypoll schedule to fill a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Tripura, which was created following the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Voting will take place on September 22. Saha had quit Rajya Sabha on July 4. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on September 5. The counting of votes will take place on September 22, an hour after the conclusion of polling. TNS
India, Nepal to ink pact on biodiversity
new delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Environment to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nepal on biodiversity conservation. The MoU will help in promoting cooperation between India and Nepal in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practices.
Harsimrat’s ministerial home downgraded
new delhi: Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal would soon be vacating the ministerial bungalow in the Capital. She was being allotted another general pool type VI bungalow in Lodhi Estate. tns
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...