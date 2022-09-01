Sonia Gandhi's mother no more

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at their family home in Italy last Saturday. The funeral took place on Tuesday. Sonia had left for Italy on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra also accompanied her. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Condolences to Sonia Gandhi ji on the passing away of her mother. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family.” TNS

Lt Gen who led ops against China retires

chandigarh: Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who had commanded the Leh-based 14 Corps during the volatile stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in 2020, hung up his boots on Wednesday. His last appointment was Commandant, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Lt Gen VK Mishra, will take over the reins of the academy from him. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Harinder belongs to the Maratha Light Infantry. TNS

Bypoll to fill Tripura RS seat on Sept 22

new delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the bypoll schedule to fill a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Tripura, which was created following the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Voting will take place on September 22. Saha had quit Rajya Sabha on July 4. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on September 5. The counting of votes will take place on September 22, an hour after the conclusion of polling. TNS

India, Nepal to ink pact on biodiversity

new delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Environment to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nepal on biodiversity conservation. The MoU will help in promoting cooperation between India and Nepal in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practices.

Harsimrat’s ministerial home downgraded

new delhi: Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal would soon be vacating the ministerial bungalow in the Capital. She was being allotted another general pool type VI bungalow in Lodhi Estate. tns

