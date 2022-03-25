Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress general secretary tomorrow

New Delhi, March 24
Congress president Sonia Gandhi today called a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges in New Delhi on March 26 to discuss organisational elections, party’s ongoing membership drive and political situation.
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, in a letter to the invitees, said the meeting would review the progress of the membership drive which ends on March 31 and formulate a plan on agitation programmes. Venugopal will chair the meeting.
The AICC election process will start after the membership drive concludes on March 31. Meanwhile, Sonia continued her engagement with G-23 leaders and met RS member Akhilesh Prasad Singh. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7