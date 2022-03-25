Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress general secretary tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today called a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges in New Delhi on March 26 to discuss organisational elections, party’s ongoing membership drive and political situation.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, in a letter to the invitees, said the meeting would review the progress of the membership drive which ends on March 31 and formulate a plan on agitation programmes. Venugopal will chair the meeting.

The AICC election process will start after the membership drive concludes on March 31. Meanwhile, Sonia continued her engagement with G-23 leaders and met RS member Akhilesh Prasad Singh. —

