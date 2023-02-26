Sonia's Raipur address reeks of frustration: Prasad

New Delhi, February 25
The BJP today said Sonia Gandhi’s AICC plenary address at Raipur reeked of “frustration and demoralisation” and reflected her party’s inability to conduct an honest assessment of electoral losses.
BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad today said, “Sonia Gandhi’s Raipur address is laced with frustration and demoralisation. The Congress fails to have honest introspection on why it has reached where it has. Its leaders continue with their politics of levelling reckless and baseless allegations such as all institutions have been captured and the country is not witnessing development.”
