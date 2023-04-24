Soon, wheat variety that can beat heat

New Delhi, April 23
After successful trials, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IARI) will roll out an indigenously developed wheat variety that can escape temperature fluctuations.
This development comes amid growing concerns of farmers about dwindling wheat yields due to rising temperatures. Now, they will be able to sow the new variety — HD 3385 — from the next season.
ICAR-IARI will soon send seeds of the new variety for seed production.
